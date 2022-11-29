This North Texas stadium is Metallica’s ‘One’ Texas stop on new world tour

If you’re a Metallica fan living in Texas, you only have one option if you want to see James Hetfield & Co. when they start their latest world tour next April: AT&T Stadium in Arlington. But the good news is, fans will have two chances to see them.

Metallica’s just-announced M72 World Tour will make its one and only Texas stop at AT&T Stadium for two nights on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 2023.

“Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each ‘No Repeat Weekend’ show a completely unique experience: two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night!” the band said in a statement on its website Monday.

️ NEW METALLICA SONG ️ NEW METALLICA ALBUM ️ NEW METALLICA TOUR ️ pic.twitter.com/kDtLDY0spA — Metallica (@Metallica) November 28, 2022

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will be the opening acts on the 18th, and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Killls will play on the 20th. The Architects, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet will open all the other shows.

The world tour comes on the heels of the release of a new single, “Lux Æterna,” released Monday. The band’s new album, “72 Seasons,” releases April 14, 2023.

The last time Metallica came to Texas was in November 2021, when the band played a 16-song, nearly two-hour show before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field. Metallica last played AT&T Stadium in June 2017.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale at this link for all shows on three different dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 30: Pre-sale for two-day tickets

Friday, Dec. 2: General sale for two-day tickets

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Single-day tickets