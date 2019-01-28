North Texas DB Khairi Muhammad apologizes after posting video of animal cruelty

North Texas safety Khairi Muhammad is in hot water after posting a Snapchat video depicting animal cruelty. (Getty Images)

North Texas Mean Green safety Khairi Muhammad apologized on Sunday after a video of animal cruelty he posted to Snapchat surfaced.

The video showed a raccoon captured in a cage being released to dogs. Two dogs attacked the raccoon once the cage was opened. A third dog later joined in. A group of men cheered on the dogs and filmed the attack.

The graphic video can be found on Twitter, although it is not for the faint of heart.

Another person who saw the video told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Muhammad’s Snapchat story later showed the men in the video beating the raccoon to death with a stick, although that was not part of the video that has gone public.

Muhammad apologized within hours of the video hitting Twitter:





Set to play his senior season in the fall, Muhammad was tied for third on North Texas with 65 tackles and added five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2018. He started all 12 games and was an honorable mention for the All-Conference USA Team.

There is no word yet on if Muhammad will face punishment for his social media use. North Texas Daily, the school’s student newspaper, reached out to the school for comment, and university spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett issued a statement Monday morning.

“A member of our football team posted a video to social media portraying activities that do not represent the values UNT encourages,” Gullett said. “We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents the university. Furthermore, the university has a student code of conduct, which all students are required to follow. While the player has since removed the video and apologized, our Athletics program plans to use this as a teaching moment.”

Other student-athletes have been punished for Snapchat use

Most athletics programs try to keep their players’ social media under tight scrutiny, although private Snapchats can be harder to police than more commonly public Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry also got in hot water for his Snapchat use in December, when video from his account surfaced of people having sex. Perry had previously been in trouble for posting a since-deleted Instagram video of him in a car flashing a large stack of $100 bills.

While Perry did not face a suspension for either incident, he did not start in either of the games after the video leaked. That included the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, when he appeared late in the second half of a blowout game and only went 1-for-5 passing for two yards and a pick.

