These North Texas restaurants made the list for best regional pizza in America

It’s a long drive for Texans to grab an authentic New York slice or have a taste of real Chicago style crust, but some North Texas restaurants are serving up regional pizzas that will save you travel time.

An analysis of best regional pizza in America conducted by the Washington Post included several pizzerias in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Using Yelp to search more than 85,000 independent and small-chain restaurant reviews, the Washington Post compiled a national directory of regional pizza styles.

Analysts only considered pizzerias with at least 25 reviews and where most reviews mentioned a particular pizza style.

Here are 12 restaurants with the best regional pizza in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as listed in the Washington Post’s directory.

Chicago style

Taste of Chicago: Addison

Chicago’s Original Pizza: Allen

Rosati’s Pizza: Fort Worth

Detroit style

Motor City Pizza: Lewisville

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen: Plano

Neapolitan style

Cane Rosso: Dallas

Cavalli Pizza: Irving

New York style

Slice City Pizza: Fort Worth

Kabylo’s Pizza: North Richland Hills

Sicilian style

Pizza Leila: Dallas

St. Louis style

5th Street Pizza: Allen

Tavern style

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen: Plano