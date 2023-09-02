These North Texas restaurants made the list for best regional pizza in America
It’s a long drive for Texans to grab an authentic New York slice or have a taste of real Chicago style crust, but some North Texas restaurants are serving up regional pizzas that will save you travel time.
An analysis of best regional pizza in America conducted by the Washington Post included several pizzerias in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Using Yelp to search more than 85,000 independent and small-chain restaurant reviews, the Washington Post compiled a national directory of regional pizza styles.
Analysts only considered pizzerias with at least 25 reviews and where most reviews mentioned a particular pizza style.
Here are 12 restaurants with the best regional pizza in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as listed in the Washington Post’s directory.
Chicago style
Taste of Chicago: Addison
Chicago’s Original Pizza: Allen
Rosati’s Pizza: Fort Worth
Detroit style
Motor City Pizza: Lewisville
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen: Plano
Neapolitan style
Cane Rosso: Dallas
Cavalli Pizza: Irving
New York style
Slice City Pizza: Fort Worth
Kabylo’s Pizza: North Richland Hills
Sicilian style
Pizza Leila: Dallas
St. Louis style
5th Street Pizza: Allen
Tavern style
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen: Plano