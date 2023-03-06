North Texas resident wins $2 million lottery prize from Powerball ticket

A Plano resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Feb. 25, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #2371, at 5700 Texas 121 in Plano.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-24-58-66-67), but not the red Powerball number (26). The Power Play number was 3.

Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five prize is set at $2 million regardless of the Power Play number selected.