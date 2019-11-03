North Texas QB throws 7 TDs, shows up to press conference in giant inflatable T-Rex costume

Clearly stuck in the Halloween spirit, North Texas quarterback <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/ncaaf/players/268411/" data-ylk="slk:Mason Fine">Mason Fine</a> wore an inflatable T-Rex costume after throwing seven touchdowns Saturday afternoon. (AP/Tony Avelar)
There’s truly only one way to celebrate throwing seven touchdowns in a blowout victory, and Mason Fine played it perfectly.

Fine led North Texas to a dominant 52-26 win against UTEP on Saturday afternoon, going 24-of-39 for 332 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Most of the damage came in the first half, too, when the Mean Green put up 38 points en route to a 24-point halftime lead.

UTEP simply had no answer for them.

So Fine, apparently still in the Halloween spirit, decided to have a little fun at the postgame news conference.

He showed up wearing a giant inflatable T-Rex costume.

The costume, though, didn’t last forever.

Hey, when you throw seven touchdowns in a single game, you can wear whatever you want to speak with the media.

