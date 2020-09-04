North Texas QB coach on administrative leave after felony charges of an improper relationship with a student

North Texas quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with two counts of having an improper relationship with a student when he was coaching high school football in 2019.

The two charges are felonies in the state of Texas. Wallis was coaching at Argyle High School in 2019 before he was hired at North Texas in January. According to the Denton County, Texas, jail records, the improper relationship between an educator and student charges are dated to October and December.

“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university,” the school said in a statement. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”

Before spending four seasons as a high school coach — and two seasons at Argyle — Wallis was a longtime assistant coach for Art Briles at Baylor. Wallis was with Baylor from 2009-2016 and was the team’s wide receivers coach in his final two seasons with the team.

His final year at Baylor was with interim coach Jim Grobe, who was hired after Briles was fired amid the scandal involving the way administrators handled accusations of sexual assault at the school.

Wallis was also reprimanded by the NCAA in his time at Baylor. He and former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles were suspended by Baylor as part of self-imposed penalties in 2015 for impermissible contact with two recruits at a track meet. Neither of those two recruits ended up going to Baylor.

Tate Wallis was hired by North Texas in January.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

