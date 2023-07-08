North Texas police ask for help identifying suspects in animal cruelty investigation

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an animal cruelty investigation, officials said Friday.

On March 23, the people in the picture took a dog in a black wire crate out of their vehicle and left it in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, police said. The suspects drove off in a Blue Kia Rio hatchback and abandoned the dog at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115 and reference case number 095755-2023. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.