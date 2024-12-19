North Texas Mean Green to host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Friday

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (7-3)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on North Texas for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Mean Green have gone 5-0 in home games. North Texas is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road. Appalachian State is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

North Texas makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Mean Green.

Myles Tate is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press