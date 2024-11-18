North Texas Mean Green face the McNeese Cowboys, seek 4th straight win

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at McNeese Cowboys (1-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mean Green take on McNeese.

McNeese went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 30-4 overall. The Cowboys averaged 20.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

North Texas finished 10-8 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Mean Green averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press