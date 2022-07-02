North Texas man charged after making online threats against the Supreme Court, police say

The Colony Police Department arrested a man for making threats against the Supreme Court.

The man, who police did not publicly identify, used Twitter to make online threats toward the court. Local law enforcement was notified about the posts last Friday.

“Officers from The Colony Police Department searched the residence that the subject was believed to reside in, but the subject was not initially located,” police said in a news release.

The police department added that with the help of the FBI, detectives were later able to obtain an arrest warrant for the individual.

Officers returned to the man’s residence, where they found him and took him into custody. He was charged with a terrorist threat.

No further details were available.