North Texas high school baseball stars named to the THSBCA all-state teams

Brian Gosset
Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball teams:

CLASS 6A

Josh Barnhouse, Prosper

Jake Storey, Dallas Jesuit

Cole Dillon, Rockwall

Easton Carmichael, Prosper

Nick Lazzara, Dallas Jesuit

Nick Greaney, JJ Pearce

Zack Zarko, LD Bell

Rodric Black, LD Bell

Frayner Chavez, Little Elm

Dillon Shaner, JJ Pearce

Jared Thomas, Waxahachie

CLASS 5A

Max Lankford, Justin Northwest

Creed Williems, Aledo

Mason Shimkus, Grapevine

Blake Morrow, Frisco Wakeland

Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy

Brett Foss, Rock Hill

Lawson Towne, Frisco Liberty

Tate Bethel, Sherman

Max Belyeu, Aledo

Jordan Viars, Frisco Reedy

CLASS 4A

Payton Poole, Benbrook

Ryan Block, Godley

Caden Burke, Godley

Devin Bennett, Benbrook

Braden Karnes, Godley

Dee Kennedy, Benbrook

Zach Shepard, Sanger

CLASS 3A

Carson Lightfoot, Brock

Jacob Smith, Whitesboro

Peyton Shaffer, Brock

Cayden Self, Grandview

Tyler Moody, Brock

Donnie Dycus, Grandview

Whitt Hill, Boyd

Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro

Brian Couture, Boyd

Tanner Carter, Bells

Cash Jones, Brock

CLASS 2A/1A

Brayden Vaught, Dodd City

Lance Pauler, Tom Bean

Logan Lackey, Dodd City

Landon Allen, Dodd City

Tyler Yancey, Lindsay

