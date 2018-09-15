North Texas fools Arkansas with incredible fake fair catch on punt return (Video)

North Texas pulled out an awesome trick punt return against Arkansas. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire)

North Texas pulled off one of the cooler plays you will see on a football field on Saturday against Arkansas.

With his team already leading 7-0, North Texas’ Keegan Brewer was back to receive a punt around UNT’s own 10-yard line. Arkansas’ Blake Johnson dropped it in nicely, and Brewer acted as if he signaled for a fair catch.

Only he didn’t. Watch this:

Brewer simply pretended he called for a fair catch and did not try to return the ball at first. Everybody on the Arkansas side went along with it, and then Brewer took off untouched for a 90-yard touchdown.

What a phenomenal bit of acting by Brewer to give the Mean Green a 14-0 lead on the road.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Floyd Mayweather announces second fight with Manny Pacquiao on Instagram

• Report: Bengals RB Mixon needs arthroscopic surgery on knee

• Puig on a home-run tear: Five HRs in two games

