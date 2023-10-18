North Texas driver kills 7-year-old and leaves her in the road. Have you seen this SUV?

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver and vehicle connected with a hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old in north Dallas early Monday.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson service road around 12:15 a.m. regarding an accident. They found the child lying on the roadway. The child died at the scene, officials said.

According to police, a driver traveling eastbound on the service road hit the girl as she was lying on the road. The driver stopped and called 911 and cooperated with police, officials said.

Investigators determined the child had been walking on the roadway and was initially hit by another vehicle whose driver left the scene without stopping to help, police said.

The victim was later identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office as Zeina Haffanin, KXAS-TV reported. Police haven’t said if the child was alone when she was hit, and it wasn’t clear why she was walking on the roadway.

Police are looking for a 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade or similar vehicle of an unknown color in connection with the accident. The vehicle will likely be missing a right headlight and be damaged on the right front, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Detective Sammy Shaw at 214-608-7813 or sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.

