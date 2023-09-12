North Texas coach resigns amid investigation into use of school credit card at strip club

The soccer coach at Bridgeport High School has resigned after an investigation was launched into possible use of a school district credit card at a strip club, the Wise County Messenger reported Monday.

JD Bales is accused of charging $5,455.18 on a school district card at The Men’s Club in Houston, police told the Wise County Messenger. The district has been reimbursed for the charges and police do not expect to file criminal charges against Bales.

Bales resigned as the soccer coach and a special education teacher at the district’s board of trustees meeting Monday, the Wise County Messenger reported. The district said accepting the resignation was “in the best interest of Bridgeport ISD and the athletic program.”

The allegations of misusing district funds come after six students on the Bridgeport High School soccer team were arrested and charged with hazing in May following an investigation that started during the soccer playoffs this year. Bridgeport police said the accusations of hazing involved newer players being held down while multiple people undressed them and made them repeat demeaning and profane statements about themselves.

Bales had coached the Bridgeport High School soccer team since 2018, according to the Wise County Messenger. He took the team to playoffs every season except 2019-20 season, due to COVID restrictions. The Bridgeport school district expects to start searching for a new coach immediately.