This North Texas Chick-fil-A is getting an $850,000 renovation. What will that look like?

A North Texas Chick-fil-A will undergo a renovation with work valued at $850,000 next year.

The fried chicken chain’s restaurant at 111 NW John Jones Dr. in Burleson is getting a drive-through modification and face-to-face canopy, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2024 and finish in May.

North Texas is home to numerous Chick-fil-A locations, with multiple locations across Fort Worth.

Since 1967, the restaurant chain has been serving fried chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and shakes.