North Texans should expect a hot Tuesday, then wind and storms chances in weather forecast

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

Tuesday will be a good day to wear shorts and sandals in North Texas.

Officials at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are forecasting temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, which will be 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year.. In Tarrant County, the daytime temperature could hit 86.

But don’t panic — North Texas won’t be close to any record hot temperatures. The record for Feb. 21 is 95 degrees, set in 1996, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

North Texans will have to change their gear later this week because windy days mixed with some showers and thunderstorms will be here.

Strong winds will arrive Tuesday and be around until Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms will make it to North Texas late Tuesday and stay around on Wednesday.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms is at 40 percent late Tuesday and 70 percent Wednesday morning in the Fort Worth area.

“Folks will experience scattered storms on Wednesday morning,” said meteorologist Matt Stalley at the NWS in Fort Worth on Tuesday. “Tarrant County should not have any severe storms.”

Rainfall totals should be less than a half inch in Tarrant County on Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s.

A few storms may be strong, and a storm or two in the region may become severe. The strong to severe storm potential will be limited to areas mainly along and near the Red River, which could see large hail.

National Weather Service maps show potential hazards including storms in North Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The winds will shift to the west Wednesday afternoon as a front and precipitation move off to the east.

Dry and windy weather will produce heightened fire danger along and west of Interstate 35.

Except for a brief cool-down Friday, mild temperatures are expected the second half of the week through early next week with highs mainly in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s.

The weekend will be cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday night through Monday morning.

