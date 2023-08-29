How a North Texan got his special BBQ rub on H-E-B store shelves: ‘I’m on cloud nine’

When Royce Simmons was younger, he wanted nothing to do with barbecuing.

Despite being a East Texan — growing up in Jacksonville — and despite his father and uncle being BBQ caterers. Instead, Simmons served in the Army and spent 40 years as an avionics technician at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth plant.

As his father got older, he called on Simmons to help him with barbecuing. Simmons agreed, but he wanted to create something that was healthier with less sodium. He had lost family members to diabetes and high blood pressure.

Simmons, who lives in Arlington, worked with manufacturer Southern Style Spices for six months to get the perfect blend, and developed a barbecue rub that he thought tasted good and was also healthy for his friends and family: Brisket Boss’ Savory Peach Molasses Rub.

Now, Simmons is one of 10 finalists in H-E-B’s annual Quest for Texas Best competition.

Royce Simmons was the only finalist for H-E-B’s annual Quest for Texas Best from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Each year, the Texas-based grocery chain seeks to find the best local products to bring to its store shelves. This year was H-E-B’s 10th year running the competition. Finalists were announced in late July, and the winners were announced in early August.

More than 630 contestants applied, and Simmons was the only finalist selected from the Metroplex. The North Texas barbecuer won a cash prize of $10,000, and his product will soon be featured on H-E-B shelves across the state.

“I’m on cloud nine, and I haven’t come down yet,” Simmons said.

This spring, Simmons’ first big customer was Medical City Fort Worth.

Medical City Fort Worth was one of Royce Simmons first customers.

Simmons would frequently visit the hospital to help care for his elderly parents and got to know the culinary staff. Hospital chefs liked the idea of a rub that was low in sodium, so they began using it for patients with strict diets, Simmons said.

In his free time, Simmons also caters his barbecue for private events. He’s previously catered for businesses like Frito Lay and Sewell Cadillac of Dallas as well as several school districts across North Texas.

Simmons also sells his peach molasses rub on Amazon for $15.95 and his website for $13.95. He expects the product to be in the $9 range once it reaches H-E-B shelves in a few weeks.

But the best part of the experience is what the win means for his family, said Simmons, who is a husband, father of three children and grandfather.

Royce Simmons’ granddaughter holds a $10,000 Brisket Boss prize check from H-E-B.

“It means a lot to me, Simmons said. “I have five grandkids, and it’s like a tradition. They already have my name, which is great, but this gives them something to grow on, and say, ‘Look what my granddad did. He gave us something to grow off of as a family.’”