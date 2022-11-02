North and South Korea fire missiles across maritime border for first time

Frances Mao - BBC News
·2 min read
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing ballistic missiles into the sea, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022.
North Korea has fired a missile south of the maritime border, triggering retaliatory strikes from the North on Wednesday morning

North and South Korea have both fired missiles across their maritime border for the first time.

The South retaliated on Wednesday three hours after Pyongyang fired a missile which landed less than 60km (37mi) from its eastern city of Sokcho.

Seoul said such a firing was an "unacceptable" breach of its territory.

It fired three air-to-ground missiles in response, which officials said landed a similar distance past the Northern Limit Line.

The South said the North fired at least 10 missiles on Wednesday. These are believed to be in response to joint military drills being carried out by the US and South Korea this week.

At least one of the missiles- launched just before 09:00 (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday - landed about 26km south of the border, 57km east of Sokcho and 167km north-west of Ulleung island.

The launch had triggered air-raid sirens on Ulleung, and residents were told to evacuate to underground shelters.

It was picked up immediately by South Korean and Japanese authorities who swiftly condemned the escalation from Pyongyang.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol labelled it an "effective territorial invasion" and vowed a "swift and firm response". However, countries technically only have a right to establish its territorial sea to a limit not exceeding 12 nautical miles (22km).

Around three hours later, the South fired three precision air-to-ground missiles from warplanes in waters off its east coast.

map
map

Pyongyang has yet to respond to the South's latest launch but the firings are a marked escalation in hostilities across the peninsula this year, which had already witnessed over 50 missile launches from North Korea.

It comes as the West has been bracing for a potential nuclear weapon test from the North, with intelligence reports suggesting Pyongyang is preparing to carry out its first such test since 2017.

The North had on Tuesday issued a statement threatening the allies to stop the joint drills, saying they would face further "powerful measures" otherwise.

On Wednesday morning it then fired at least 10 missiles of different types in "east and west" directions, the South Korean military said.

One of those missiles had breached the Northern Limit Line - the defacto maritime border.

North Korea's launches on Wednesday follows a blitz of missiles it fired last month which it said were also in response to US, South Korea and Japan joint drills. It had described its response as a "simulation" for a nuclear attack on the South.

Latest Stories

  • CORRECTED-Apple supplier Foxconn gives bonuses to staff hit by COVID lockdown - media

    Apple supplier Foxconn is handing bonuses to workers at its Zhengzhou plant in central China, Chinese government-backed media reported, as it works to quell employee discontent at the site over COVID curbs. Daily bonuses for employees, who are part of a Foxconn unit responsible for making electronics including smartphones at the site, have been raised to 100 yuan ($13.70) between Oct. 26 to Nov. 11, the Henan Daily newspaper cited an unnamed head of the firm's integrated digital product business group unit as saying on Monday. The company, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is also giving all employees at the site who have attended work as normal since Oct. 19 and complied with virus prevention measures a bonus of 50 yuan a day, the person said.

  • WRAPUP 3-China COVID curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney

    China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November due to coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters. In Zhengzhou, a Foxconn plant that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, with numerous staff fleeing the facility, prompting nearby cities to draw up plans to isolate migrant workers returning to their home towns.

  • A pair of iPhone factory workers in China walked 25 miles to escape severe COVID restrictions at Foxconn's giant compound

    Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility is under a closed loop COVID lockdown after an outbreak of the virus, placing strict controls on workers.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result. Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil's Supreme Court Tuesday that his election battle against da Silva has come to an end. Earlier, in a brief speech at the presidential palace, he said: “I have always played within the four lines o

  • ‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble in Colorado?

    Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a MAGA favourite but her Democratic challenger has been earning support from unlikely sources as he climbs the polls and rakes in donations. He says her “angertainment” turned off voters and many tell <strong>Sheila Flynn</strong> they agree

  • A Russian soldier wrote a journal entry imagining being on vacation with his family in the summer of 2023 because Russia's occupation of Kharkiv was going so poorly

    "I went home on Aug 10, 2023, I'm home with my family," the soldier wrote. "I'm having a nice time in Khabarovsk, with my wife and my girls."

  • Supreme Court waves off Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia subpoena

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and ally of former President Trump, had asked the Supreme Court to block the grand jury subpoena.

  • North Korea Fires 10 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired at least 10 ballistic missiles Wednesday including one that was the first to fly over a nautical border with South Korea, in its biggest daily barrage under leader Kim Jong Un.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Count

  • Ontario plans to use notwithstanding clause to stop education strike

    As Ontario parents brace for an education worker walkout on Friday, closing many schools, constitutional experts are raising concerns over the provincial government's plan to use the notwithstanding clause to pass anti-strike legislation.

  • Philippines' Udenna weighs sale of Conti's, Wendy's restaurants businesses - sources

    Udenna Corp, controlled by a close associate of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, is exploring the sale of its Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant and Wendy's fast-food chain businesses in the country, five sources told Reuters. Udenna owns Wendy's and Conti's through its food subsidiary Eight-8-Ate Holdings, according to its website. The Philippines' economy grew 7.4% in the second quarter from a year ago, the second fastest in Southeast Asia for the period trailing only Vietnam, following the easing of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Paul Pelosi attack suspect 'was on suicide mission'

    The defendant allegedly told police he planned to target several state and federal politicians.

  • San Francisco DA says 'political rhetoric' must be toned down after attack on Paul Pelosi

    San Francisco DA says 'political rhetoric' must be toned down after attack on Paul PelosiCNN

  • Paul Pelosi: Who is spreading false claims about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband?

    False claims about the violent attack have gone viral in the days following the incident.

  • Tragedy struck around the globe. Mass casualty events in South Korea, India, and Somalia left nearly 400 dead this past weekend.

    Hundreds were killed in a crowd crush in South Korea, a bridge collapse in India, and a car bombing in Somalia respectively over the weekend.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio