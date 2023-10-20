North Perth ward boundary review options available for public feedback until Oct. 30

NORTH PERTH – The way voters choose members of North Perth municipal council in the next election could change drastically.

The Municipality of North Perth has enlisted consulting firm Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. to suggest modifications to the way members of council will be elected in the 2026 municipal election and beyond as part of the 2023 Council Composition and Ward Boundary Review.

This entails changing ward boundaries and creating more wards. The council composition and ward boundary report includes three preliminary options for council’s consideration.

Although three different options are available for public feedback, each option has multiple things in common:

- three members of council will be elected by the entire municipality (mayor, deputy mayor, and county councillor);

- four councillors will be elected from four wards within the Town of Listowel settlement area;

- one councillor will be elected from a rural ward to the north of Listowel (the current Wallace Ward); and

- two councillors will be elected from the two suggested rural wards to the south of Listowel. This would involve dividing the current Elma Ward into two separate wards.

In each option, the number of wards is increased to seven, however, the total number of council members stays the same.

Where each of the suggested boundaries falls is slightly different in each option. Dr. Robert J. Williams, lead consultant on the review, said there are pros and cons to each option.

In option one, the majority of the downtown business community is in two of the four proposed Listowel wards. In option two, Main Street is the boundary and the downtown business community is divided into all four proposed wards. In option three, the east side of the downtown business community is in one ward, and the west side of the downtown business community is divided by Main Street.

“They (the downtown business owners) have that in common; they work across the street from one another, they have more in common than the places behind them, in my opinion,” Williams said.

In options two and three, the Listowel wards are mostly constrained to the current settlement area, while option one accounts for the projected growth of the Listowel community.

Williams said projected growth was a major principle considered.

“We look at growth; we don’t want to design a system that is outdated next week,” Williams said. “So you don’t need to do this for every election.”

The consultants used data from Perth County numbers to accommodate future growth but were restricted to using numbers from within the settlement area. They were not allowed to account for the additional lands before they are added to the settlement area by the planning department, according to legislation.

2022 Municipal Election

Some residents might ask, “What was wrong with the model in the last election?”

In short, Williams said the population per councillor was asymmetrical.

In the current model, the Elma Ward has an estimated population of 3,940 and elected three councillors to council. The Listowel Ward elected the same number of councillors, however it has an estimated population of 9,460. The Wallace Ward has an estimated population of 2,150 and elected two councillors.

“Listowel and Elma have the same number of votes at the table but one of them is three times as big as the other,” Williams said. “The current system has flaws, not in everything, but certainly in the population distribution.”

“If I live in Wallace and you live in Elma, I get two votes and you get three, how is that fair? We are trying to bring it down so that everyone is treated fairly.”

Lowering the variance in population per councillor was one of the main principles considered in the review.

In the first option, the population per councillor ranges from 1,880 to 3,370; in the second the range is from 1,720 to 2,890; and in the third, the range is from 1,890 to 3,230.

Should council choose any one of the preliminary options from the report, when voters receive their ballot in the next election, they will be selecting one mayor, one deputy mayor, one county councillor, and one councillor for their corresponding ward, regardless of where they reside in the municipality.

The current council structure consists of two members of council who are elected by the entire municipality (mayor and deputy mayor), three councillors are elected from the Elma Ward, three councillors are elected from the Listowel Ward, and two councillors are elected from the Wallace Ward. The mayor and deputy mayor also represent the municipality at Perth County council, and after the election one additional councillor is selected by North Perth council as the municipality’s third county council representative.

Size of Council

Williams said there was some speculation that the council would shrink after this review, however, that is not recommended.

“When you do the population distribution and you try to calculate using the original council structure, no matter what you do, Listowel would dominate,” he said. “If you went down to having only five councillors, you would have three in Listowel and one from north and south, and in some ways, they would be worse off and it really distorts the impact.”

Williams added that too much change would be harder for the community to deal with.

“The question of keeping (the council) at 10 seats, I know some people wanted it smaller but we felt that we are asking enough to elect the county councillor at-large, and to elect a single number in each ward. To then shrink the number at the same time might be a bridge too far,” he said. “So we thought let’s work with 10 and try to make it work. But it should be remembered it will be 25 years before you need to look at this again.”

Voter turnout was not considered in this review (the 2022 municipal election saw voter turnout of 29 per cent). Williams said the report is strictly based on population.

“This is based on the assumption that an elected representative is there to provide that representation to every resident no matter how old they are, not just voters.”

Williams wanted to remind the current and future councillors that you don’t need to run in the ward you live in.

“We should not consider who is going to gain an advantage in the next election; the catch is you do not have to live in the ward that you run in. You just need to persuade the voters to pick you.”

Williams said, adding that for each councillor around the table, the odds are high that there will be another person from the same ward. He said any change to the council structure likely will impact each member of council.

“What we have to do is try to persuade council to not think of it as a competition between one another in terms of finding a safe seat… this is not about the incumbents, this is not about making their lives difficult, and it is not about how well they do their job.”

Next steps

Williams said his team is open to suggestions for changes. He added that there is a survey for people to share what they like and don’t like about each option.

The second phase of the 2023 Council Composition and Ward Boundary Review report is available for public input on the municipality’s website (www.northperth.ca) and a presentation from Williams is available on the Municipality of North Perth’s YouTube channel. A Council Composition and Ward Boundary Review survey for North Perth residents to share their feedback is also available online at www.yoursaynorthperth.ca and will be open until Oct. 30.

It is anticipated that a final report, including public feedback, will be presented to council on Nov. 20.

Mayor Todd Kasenberg said council may decide that evening how they want to move forward, depending on the council’s alignment with the options.

“It depends on council’s alignment… why drag out something if it’s not necessary,” said Kasenberg. “We hire consultants for a good reason, and I don’t think we could find a more esteemed consultant.”

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner