North Perth looking at long, short-term solutions for affordable housing crisis

NORTH PERTH – Mayor Todd Kasenberg has previously expressed his frustration with a lack of shovels in the ground regarding an answer to North Perth’s affordable housing crisis. Council is still not quite there, but they are one step closer.

At the April 4 meeting of North Perth council, CAO Kriss Snell presented staff’s Affordable Housing Plan. At the previous Economic Advisory Committee meeting, committee members came to a tentative conclusion that any solution would have to be multi-faceted.

Not only do they need larger investments into building affordable housing, but that takes time, and they need a short-term solution as well.

For the short-term, the Mayor’s Task Force for Affordable Housing recommended: Commissioning a study of housing affordability, hosting educational campaigns, appointing an affordability coordinator, and forming a permanent advocacy group.

In the long term they want to increase densification. They aim to do that by:

- increasing allowable accessory units;

- providing incentives;

- relaxing zoning or accelerating rezoning applications;

- using municipally-owned land for development; and

- actively seeking funding from other levels of government.

One of the key methods of solving this issue in the municipality are additional dwelling units. ADUs can be beneficial for homeowners by providing another income, while also benefitting the municipality.

While North Perth still has to make sure the policies conform with provincial legislation, they are working on gauging public interest.

Through community engagement via social media and the Your Say North Perth website, and a housing summit where stakeholders, real estate companies, and developers will be invited to attend.

As CAO Snell said in his presentation, the idea is to capitalize on the “low-hanging fruit” that is available to the municipality now.

The creation of an affordability coordinator, for instance, does not initially need to be filled – in fact the position has not been approved nor included in the 2022 budget. Existing staff, Snell said, will hopefully be able to do that work.

“We all know that this is certainly a provincial and national issue,” Snell says. “And if there was an easy answer, we would have introduced it by now. It is going to take cooperation by all levels of government as well as the community to look for solutions.”

Council voted unanimously to support the Affordable Housing Action Plan.

Connor Luczka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner