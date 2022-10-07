North Perth EarlyON, NPPL host stuffed animal sleepover

NORTH PERTH – On Sept. 29 and 30, North Perth EarlyON, in collaboration with the North Perth Public Library, hosted a stuffed animal sleepover.

Young children and toddlers were invited to a Play & Read program at the Monkton and Listowel libraries and the Elma Memorial Community Centre, where children participated in activities with their favourite stuffed animals. The activities of the day included listening to a story, singing along to some catchy songs, and engaging in fun arts and crafts. The participants were then given paper teddy bears to decorate and were encouraged to create a beaded necklace for their stuffed animal for their overnight stay at the library.

On Oct. 1, children were able to retrieve their stuffed animals from their sleepover and see what mischief they had gotten up to the night before, with staff taking photos for the children of their stuffed animals in some amusing situations, such as the toy reading a book or playing card games with other stuffed animals.

For more information regarding North Perth EarlyON and the programs they offer, visit www.northperth.ca/en/our-community/earlyon.aspx.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner