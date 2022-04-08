North Perth decides on area north of Kerr Complex for new dog park

NORTH PERTH – The area north of the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex has been approved as North Perth’s next dog park. Centrally located in a growing area of the municipality, creating it will be relatively cheap, safe from highways, and appropriate for the area.

To design and build the park is simple enough. The only costs associated is construction of the fence, which would cost $39,000. That price is not being paid by the municipality, however, rather through fundraising done by the Dog Park Committee.

The volunteer group is looking at running hydro for lighting from the Kerr Complex and is waiting to hear back from a local contractor on feasibility. Another, perhaps cheaper, option would be to install solar panels. Regarding snow removal, Jeff Newell, manager of facilities for North Perth, clarified that they do not clear their parks of snow. Any costs associated with snow removal haven’t been considered.

Now that the site has been picked, the volunteer group will move to design the site. Once that is finished, the committee will move on to step six of their 10-step plan. They will fundraise, build the park, and provide information to the public on use. The report indicates that the municipality will provide ground maintenance, but any future repairs will be fundraised by the volunteer group.

While surveying for possible sites, the Monkton Lions came forward with their own interest in developing a dog park in Monkton. They are preparing a report to present to council in the near future.

Connor Luczka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner