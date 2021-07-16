North Perth commissions council composition, ward boundary review

NORTH PERTH – In closed session at its meeting on July 5, North Perth council agreed to commission a consulting agreement with Watson and Associates to see if a council composition and ward boundary realignment for a future municipal election is warranted.

“The current configuration of elected governance structures – ward allocation and council size – have been in place for more than 20 years,” said Mayor Todd Kasenberg. “They were initiated after lots of work that led to the amalgamation of former townships into the current North Perth, and took into account political representation based on the historic municipal jurisdictions.”

He said that council now find themselves interested in whether there are ways to be more effective and efficient, and have chosen Watson and Associates because they have a specialized capability in this work and know the Municipality of North Perth well through their efforts on the creation of Perth County’s next Official Plan.

“Nothing is off the table – this council is willing to set the stage for changes in our representation platform,” said Kasenberg. “However, it is unlikely, given the time, that this will be in place by Election 2022.”

