North Myrtle Beach baseball, Aynor softball roll into state championships

North Myrtle Beach baseball and Aynor softball clinched spots to the state championship series on Friday night.

The Chiefs finished off South Florence, 9-4, to sweep the Class 4A best-of-three Lower State championship series. NMB won, 2-1, on Tuesday night.

Aynor needed only one game to defeat Dillon, 8-1, to win the Class 3A Lower State softball championship.

North Myrtle Beach will travel to Catawba Ridge on Monday in the opener of the Class 4A best-of-three championship series. Game 2 is at NMB on Wednesday and a third game will be at a neutral site on May 27.

It is the first championship series appearances for both NMB and Catawba Ridge, who swept Laurens to win the Upper state final.

The Blue Jackets host powerhouse Crescent in the championship beginning Monday. Game 2 is at Crescent on Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, is at a neutral site on Friday.

In North Myrtle Beach’s win, the Chiefs scored five in the second to grab a 6-0 lead.

Luke Roupe hit a solo homer in the first and Chance Hall was 2-for-5 with four RBI. CJ Oxendine added two RBI while Allen McCormick and Austin Long each had two hits. NMB went 4-0 this season against South Florence.

In Aynor’s win, the Blue Jackets broke it open early with a five-run first inning. Alivia Hess and Maddie Johnson each homered and drove in three.

Johnson struck out 11, allowed four hits and walked three in the win.