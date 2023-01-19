North London man charged with six terror offences in Met Police operation

Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed, 31, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with terror offences (PA Archive (stock image))

A man from north London been charged with six terror offences following an investigation relating to Islamist terrorism, the Metropolitan Police said.

Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed, 31, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with six counts of “possessing documents likely to be useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, after an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

A Scotland Yard statement said on Thursday: “He is in custody, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“Mohamed was arrested on Wednesday, January 18 as part of a proactive operation by counter terrorism officers.

“The ongoing investigation relates to Islamist terrorism.”