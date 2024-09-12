The North London Derby: Five key areas where the match will be won or lost.

Arsenal go to Tottenham four games into the Premier League season, a game which is already proving to be significant due to both sides’ aspirations for the season.

Last season’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended 3-2 to Arsenal after an exciting finish. Spurs will look to seek revenge on Sunday.

We look at five areas which could settle the outcome of the match.

MIDFIELD

A lack of options in midfield for Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta will prove to be a challenge, with injuries to Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and a suspension for Declan Rice. It leaves Arsenal short and weaker than they would have liked. Arteta could play Kai Havertz deeper, or give a start for Jorginho. Some fans are calling for a derby debut for teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

Spurs have plenty of options available and are injury free in the area; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are all available.

The options available to Spurs should benefit them. Whoever comes out on top in midfield could be defining in the outcome of the match.

CORNERS

Arsenal scored the most goals from corners in the league last season netting 16. Two of them came in the corresponding match last season. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored in his own goal from one and then followed a headed goal from Havertz . Spurs will need to keep Arsenal quiet and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s command his box better than he has in some matches since he signed.

GOALKEEPERS

Arsenal’s David Raya has started the season in great form, but made a costly mistake at Spurs last season; miskicking the ball straight into the path of Christian Romero who scored to spark a comeback. He has shown the ability to recover from such errors in the past and will need to do so again this season.

Vicario had a good first season in England and demonstrated his ability in shot-stopping. The Italian will have to be at the top of his game if he is to keep Arsenal quiet this time.

STRIKERS

Former Chelsea man Havertz looks like a player reborn under Mikel Arteta, but the question is whether he will be able to start upfront or have to cover in midfield for Arsenal. The latter could open the door for Leandro Trossard to start up top. Gabriel Jesus could start if fit again.

Dominic Solanke is expected to be fit again for Tottenham but there have been questions over Richarlison’s fitness too. If record signing Solanke is good to start then it will certainly lift Spurs, with the English forward netting 19 goals in the league last season for Bournemouth.

TACTICS

How both managers set up will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Arteta usually plays a 4-3-3 formation but with crucial injuries and suspensions to Odegaard and Rice this may have to differ. A change in formation could be key to Arsenal’s potential success. For example, bringing Jorginho into the side alongside Thomas Partey may prompt them to play a 4-2-4 formation, allowing room for an extra attacking player.

Spurs coach Ange Postecoglu has plenty of options available. He too favours a 4-3-3 formation. The Australian usually adopts a front-footed attacking approach however he might be mindful of how Arsenal went three goals up inside the first half last season. The expected return to fitness of defender Micky Van de Ven and forward Solanke will give him scope to be bold again.