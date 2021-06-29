North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" that put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday.

The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what happened, or how it put people at risk.

North Korea has not reported a single confirmed case of the coronavirus, though South Korean and U.S. officials have expressed scepticism over that claim.

Kim called a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives’ neglect of duty, which he said created a major crisis for the country and people’s safety by failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said.

