North Korean missile lands off South Korean coast for first time

A man watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test on November 2 - AFP

North Korea fired a missile that landed near South Korea's coast for the first time on Wednesday, as part of a barrage of at least 17 projectiles launched into the sea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called it an "effective act of territorial invasion". The missile landed outside of South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

It was the most missiles fired by the North in a single day, prompting South Korea to issue rare air raid warnings and launch its own missiles in response.

South Korean warplanes fired three "precision air-to-surface missiles" into waters north of the inter-Korean sea border a few hours later in response, adding to the spiralling military tensions this year on the Peninsula which has seen an unprecedented number of weapons tests by Pyongyang.

The North’s missile launches came shortly after the regime threatened to use nuclear weapons to make the US and South Korea face the “most horrible price in history” if they attempted to invade.

Pyongyang stepped up its angry rhetoric against the allies this week after they launched one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides practicing battle formations.

Early on Wednesday, initial reports emerged that three ballistic missiles had been fired in the direction of South Korean territory, with one landing apparently for the first time near the South’s waters.

Air raid warnings flashed on national television in South Korea - AFP

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said at least one of the missiles landed 16 miles south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

The missile landed 35 miles from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 103 miles from Ulleung, where air raid warnings were issued.

"The North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line for the first time (since the peninsula was divided in 1948)," said Kang Shin-chul, JCS director of operations.

The air raid warnings flashed on national television and residents of the island of Ulleung rushed to take cover.

"We heard the siren at around 8:55am and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement," an Ulleung county official told Reuters.

"We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15am after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas."

For those who've never lived in South Korea, this is NOT normal procedure for North Korean missile launches, which routinely occur without the general public even noticing.https://t.co/34zTKPTsJw — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) November 2, 2022

The landing site was in international waters, but still far south of the extension of the nation's border.

"Our military can never tolerate this kind of North Korea's provocative act and will strictly and firmly respond under close South Korea-US cooperation," the JCS said in a news release.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the South Korean president called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council shortly before Seoul launched its own military retaliation.

Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defence minister, said North Korea’s actions “threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the wider region, as well as the broader international community, and are utterly unacceptable.”