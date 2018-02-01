North Korean athletes arrive in South Korea for Olympics

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean skiers and skaters arrived Thursday at a South Korean airport to participate in the Winter Olympics that has brought a temporary lull in tensions over their country's nuclear program.

The 32-member delegation led by North Korean Vice Sports Minister Won Kil U includes 10 athletes who were invited to compete in the alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and shot-track speed skating events at the Pyeongchang Games.

Greeted by a barrage of camera flashes, the North Koreans — wearing fur hats and black coats — ignored reporters' questions and headed directly to buses parked outside the terminal amid a heavy police presence. They will go straight to the athletes' village in Gangneung.

They were the last group of North Korean athletes to arrive for the Olympics. Twelve compatriots in women's ice hockey have been practicing with their South Korean teammates since last month for the games' only unified team.

The Koreas have been planning several conciliatory gestures during the Olympics, which South Korea sees as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North's nuclear weapon and missile programs.

South Korea used a rare chartered flight between the countries to fly the North Korean athletes on Thursday. They were accompanied by South Korean non-Olympic skiers who earlier in the day practiced and participated in friendly competitions with North Korean skiers at the North's Masik ski resort at the end of a two-day visit.

"More than anything, it's meaningful that the joint training session at the Masik ski resort was held in the way the South and North had agreed to," said Lee Joo-tae, an official from Seoul's Unification Ministry who accompanied the South Korean delegation. "It's also meaningful that we were able to come back with North Korean athletes on the same plane."