North Korea warns South Korea to stop defectors from scattering 'propaganda' leaflets

Kim Yo-jong has taken a more public role in North Korea in recent months

The sister of North Korea’s leader has warned South Korea that the regime will cancel a recent bilateral military agreement if defectors do not stop sending leaflets into the demilitarised zone.

Kim Yo-jong, who serves unofficially as Kim Jong-un's chief of staff, issued the warning in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Thursday.

She was referring to thousands of "anti-DPRK leaflets" titled "Defectors from the North" recently dumped along the North's side of the heavily fortified demilitarised zone, which separates the two countries.

"If such an act of evil intention committed before our eyes is left to take its own course under the pretext of 'freedom of individuals' and 'freedom of expression', the south Korean authorities must face the worst phase shortly," Ms Kim said.

Ms Kim warned of the possible scrapping of the inter-Korean military agreement that promised to eliminate practical threats of war as a result of the leaflets.

The military pact reached in 2018 was "hardly of any value", she said.

She also warned that the North will withdraw from the Kaesong industrial project and shut down the joint liaison office in the North’s border city, unless Seoul stopped such actions.

The KCNA report did not single out any individuals for blame or the leaflets. But Ms Kim's comments come after a former North Korean diplomat and another North Korean defector won parliamentary seats in South Korea's general election in April.

Ms Kim has been the most visible presence around her brother in the past two years. She serves formally as a vice-director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Committee.