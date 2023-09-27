North Korea vows to expel US soldier Travis King

Travis King (AP)

North Korea announced that the country will “expel” Travis King, an American soldier who crossed into the country two months ago while taking part in a guided tour of a border village.

KCNA, a North Korean television network said on Wednesday that Mr King, 23, has confessed to illegally entering the country.

The TV network did not specify how, when or where Mr King would be expelled.

Pyongyang will deport him after concluding its investigation into Mr King’s “illegal” entry into the country, state news agency KNCA said.

KCNA released the final results of an investigation last month into the soldier’s border crossing in July and reported that Mr King possessed animosities over alleged inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.

North Korea claims that through their inquiry into Mr King’s crossing, they found that he was seeking refuge in the country.

Mr King, a Private Second Class in the U.S. Army was on a tour when he separated from the group and decided to run across the border into North Korea on 18 July, where he surrendered himself to their forces.

He was previously detained for more than 40 days on an assault and destruction of private property conviction in South Korea.

Beginning on 24 May, Mr King was sentenced to serve in a labour camp at the Cheonan correctional facility, which is intended to house US military members and other foreigners who are convicted of crimes in South Korea.

He was scheduled to return home, but skipped on his return trip, after which he fled into the North.

Mr King was slated to face disciplinary action upon his return to his home base at Fort Bliss in Texas, according to unnamed US military officials speaking to the SCMP.

The Pentagon confirmed in July that US forces in Korea and Army counter-intelligence were conducting an investigation into Mr King’s disappearance over the North Korean Border.

United Nations Command did ask North Korea for information of Mr King, and they acknowledged it but did not offer up any specific details until last month.

“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feelings against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army,” the state-run news agency KCNA said on 16 August.