North Korea ‘tests banned intercontinental ballistic missile’

(Evening Standard)

North Korea has tested a banned intercontinental ballistic missile, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.

South Korean officials claimed the missile test had broken a moratorium on launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The missile flew 1,100km reaching an altitude of more than 6,000km (3,728miles), Japanese officials said.

Tokyo also claimed the launch appeared to a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japan’s coast guard issued a warning to vessels over falling objects and said it flew for an hour before landing in the country’s exclusive economic zone, 106 miles west of the northern prefecture of Aomori.

The country’s cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, has lodged a complaint with North Korea following the incident and the infringement of Japan’s economic zone.

Although unconfirmed, officials believe it to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs), which would be the first time North Korea has tested ICBMs at long-range since 2017.

US officials said at least two recent tests, on Februayr 27 and March 5, featured North Korea’s largest ICBM system yet, the Hwasong-17.

"The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch," a U.S. official said at the time.

More to follow