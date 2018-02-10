Report: N. Korean cheerleaders to 'Take the fight to the heart of our enemies'

Although they walked unified at the Olympics opening ceremonies, it appears that tensions between North and South Korea are far from thawed according to CNN’s Paula Hanock’s and Taehoon Lee.

The North Korean cheerleading team has created some serious buzz in PyeongChang, but it seems their purpose isn’t just to spread the Olympic spirit.

“We were educated that we would be sent to South Korea not only to cheerlead but also to boast about our leader.” Han Seo-hee, a member of the North Korean cheerleading team said of their duty at the Olympics. “We were told that we should take the fight to the heart of our enemies.”

A group of almost 500 North Korean’s will be at the Olympics, and the report stated that all who travel to South Korea will be under strict surveillance. Members of the team whether they be athletes, officials, media, cheerleaders or security staff will not be able to sleep in rooms alone, or use the washroom without being accompanied by a member of North Korean security.

The report also stated that the North Korean contingent is hanging a large North Korea flag outside the windows of their living quarters. The flag covers all three floors, and normally doing such would be illegal. However, the act will come with no legal repercussions during the Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee has given the North Korean team approval.

While the conflict still exists between North and South Korea, the waving of unification flags and an invitation for the South Korean president to visit Pyeongyang have created some optimism about reconciliation.