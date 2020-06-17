North Korea rejects South's offer of envoys to diffuse tensions

North Korea on Tuesday blew up an inter-Korean liaison office - HOGP/KCNA via KNS

North Korea on Wednesday rejected the South’s offer to send special envoys to calm escalating tensions a day after it destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office, threatening instead to send troops to demilitarised zones near the border.

In a series of stinging statements issued through state media, Pyongyang warned that the blowing up of the office on Tuesday was only a “first step” in what appears to be a staged rolling back of peace accords struck between the two countries in 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The North has been piling pressure on Seoul since early this month to take action over defector groups in the South who send anti-Pyongyang messages and food supplies across the border via balloons and other means.

After Pyongyang warned of another escalation over the weekend, Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, on Monday offered to send Chung Eui-yong, his national security adviser, and Suh Hoon, the South’s spy chief, to help diffuse the situation.

On Wednesday, North Korea angrily rebuffed the offer.

“We flatly reject the tactless and sinister proposal,” said a message issued under the name of Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s sister.

She said the offer was “disrespectful” in the face of the North’s strict pandemic lockdown, adding: “we are extremely displeased to get such an absurd judgment and reckless proposal.”

In 2018 Kim Yo-jong greeted President Moon Jae-in with a handshake but now she has turned on him - KCNA/AFP

Kim said the North expected “proper actions” from the South, demanding they strictly control “words and acts of those fools who keep provoking us,” without specifying exactly what she meant.

South Korea last week already took legal action against defectors violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Co-operation Act by sending the leaflets, and deployed police to border areas to try to stop activists from launching their packages into the North.

Story continues

In a separate Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the General Staff of the (North) Korean People’s Army (KPA) said it would dispatch troops to Mount Kumgang and Kaesong near the border, where the two Koreas had previously carried out joint economic projects.

Plans included reinstalling police posts that had been withdrawn from the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South, and reinforcing artillery units near the western sea border with their readiness alert heightened to the level of “top class combat duty,” reported Reuters.

The entrance of artillery positions on North Korea's Jangjae island - Yonhap

The KPA warned already on Tuesday that it had been studying an “action plan” to re-enter zones that had been demilitarised during a diplomatic thaw in 2018 and “turn the front line into a fortress.”

Analysts have suggested that, while defector groups are an irritant, Pyongyang’s recent outbursts against Seoul are fuelled by frustration at the lack of progress in denuclearisation talks and its perception that President Moon has not done enough to break the deadlock with the United States.

In a speech on Monday, Mr Moon said he regretted that progress had not been made but asked Pyongyang not to reverse existing peace deals and to return to the negotiating table.

However, after the destruction of the liaison office, Seoul warned it would respond sternly if the North continued to raise tensions.

The destruction of the office "broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula," Kim You-geun, the deputy national security adviser, said.

The US state department and China have both urged calm and restraint.