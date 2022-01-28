North Korea missile tests: What does Kim Jong-un want?

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes - BBC News, Tokyo
·5 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting in image released on 28 December
Kim Jong-un spends between a fifth and a quarter of North Korea's GDP on the military

North Korea's renewed flurry of missile tests have, so far, been met here in Tokyo with a bit of shrug.

It's all very different from August 2017 when Japan awoke to the sound of air raid sirens. Without warning North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the top of Japan into the Pacific Ocean. It was an audacious act.

This time North Korea's missiles have all been short range, and have landed in the sea, well away from the Japanese coast. Kim Jong-un appears to be holding back, for now. But that could change if he doesn't get the result he wants.

So, what does Kim Jong-un want?

Speak to military analysts and they'll tell you these latest launches show North Korea is moving rapidly down the road to a full and effective nuclear deterrent.

"From my perspective it was predictable," says Professor Kim Dong Yup, a former South Korean naval commander.

"We get surprised because we underestimate North Korean technology and assume it is suffering at the moment. In fact, North Korea is definitely advancing its military capability faster than we assumed."

After the tests on 5 and 10 January, Pyongyang claimed it has successfully tested something called a "hypersonic glide vehicle" (HGV) and a "manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle" (MARV).

Why does that matter?

Because it means North Korea is developing technology that can defeat the costly and complex missile defence systems that America and Japan have been deploying across this region.

"It seems pretty clear that their aim is to develop weapons that can evade and complicate missile defences that are highly manoeuvrable and harder for the United States to pre-empt, let alone to detect," says Duyeon Kim at the Centre for a New American Century.

Professor Kim Dong Yup agrees: "Ultimately what the North is aiming to achieve is to debilitate the enemy's missile defence system.

"They want to have a deterrence system that is like a scorpion's tail."

A scorpion does use the sting in its tail to defend itself, but also to attack and kill its prey. So, which is it for North Korea?

Image of North Korean missile test (via KCNA)
North Korean state media image of a hypersonic missile test in January

"North Korea's main purpose is not to attack but to defend themselves," says Professor Kim, adding that the country is trying "to secure a diversified deterrent capability".

This is a widely held view among the North Korea watching community.

And yet Pyongyang is very far beyond the point at which its conventional and nuclear capability has become an effective deterrent against attack from the South or from the US - both of which have repeatedly said that they harbour no ambitions to attack or destroy the North Korean regime.

So why does the ruler of this small, impoverished state continue to spend between a fifth and a quarter of its GDP on the military?

Ankit Panda at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace feels that one reason might be that contrary to what outsiders may feel, North Korea doesn't believe it has sufficient weapons to defend itself properly.

"So Kim Jong-un feels chronically insecure. I think he doesn't trust anybody, including China and Russia, and so might feel the need to build up his capability beyond what we might consider sufficient."

Others fiercely disagree.

Professor Brian R Myers at Dongseo University in the South Korean city of Busan says Pyongyang has a much more ambitious goal for its nuclear and missile programmes.

He believes North Korea's hope is to use its arsenal as leverage to negotiate a peace treaty with South Korea and a US withdrawal from the Korean peninsula. After that, he says, the North believes it will be free to subjugate the South.

In the short-term North Korea has another goal.

To thrive, even moderately, Pyongyang needs UN sanctions that were imposed because of its nuclear and missile programmes to be lifted. And to have any hope of that, it needs the US administration to engage in negotiations.

Historically, Pyongyang's way of attracting Washington's attention has been to create a crisis. And that is exactly what some experts think is happening again now.

"So ironically for me this is a very good sign," says Professor Kim Youngjun a member of South Korea's National Security Advisory Board.

"Kim Jong-un wants to maximise his missile tests before starting his peace initiative. So, he wants to push Joe Biden to start serious negotiations with a concrete road map."

If that's the case, Kim Jong-un may be disappointed. Firstly, President Joe Biden is very busy with another crisis right now, Ukraine.

And secondly, Mr Biden has none of his predecessor Donald Trump's enthusiasm for engaging with North Korea.

"The North Koreans are very good at putting themselves on the agenda and making themselves a priority," says Mr Panda.

But he adds: "Joe Biden has called Kim Jong-un a tyrant. I think he has very little to gain politically from being seen with Mr Kim. So, I do think what it would take for Joe Biden to really become invested, is a major crisis."

The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 13 September 2021
North Korean state media images of a new cruise missile tested last year

If all of this sounds familiar, then that's because it is.

We saw it in 2010 when Pyongyang sank a South Korean navy corvette, the Cheonan, and then a few months later began bombarding one of South Korea's outlying islands.

We saw it again in 2017 when North Korea fired long range missiles over Japan and threatened to attack Guam. We may see something similar again in the coming months.

"I do think the possibility of returning to a crisis is very real," says Mr Panda.

"The North Koreans frankly want to be taken seriously by the US. It might be a small country. It might be a country Richard Nixon once famously called a fourth-rate pipsqueak.

"But they have nuclear weapons, and they want an American president to recognise that. Unfortunately, I think the North Koreans are not going to get that anytime soon."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Unions want Ontario to reverse hospital COVID policy that allows sick people to work

    Unions are calling for the Ontario government to reverse a pandemic policy that allows hospital workers to return to work while infected with COVID-19 if a facility's staffing situation becomes dire. "We believe that this whole concept is a dangerous threat to the well-being of hospital patients and to those hospital staff who are healthy," Michael Hurley with the Canadian Union of Public Employees said at a news conference on Thursday. "We're asking the province to reconsider and to scrap this

  • COVID-19 travel: Countries around the world that consider Canada 'high risk'

    While travel is not advised right now, there are a number of countries around the world that specifically have strict rules and strong risk classifications for Canadians.

  • COVID-19 vaccination rate among B.C. children second lowest in Canada

    In B.C., the COVID vaccination rate among children age five to 11 is 47 per cent — the second lowest in the country, according to Health Canada data as of Jan. 15. This falls behind the national average of 51 per cent. Dr. Manish Sadarangani, director of the Vaccine Evaluation Center at B.C. Children's Hospital, says while questions among parents about vaccine safety have lessened over time as more children are vaccinated, there is still the perception that children are less at risk of serious i

  • The 20 Best Plus-Size Brands for Stylish Underwear

    Shop plus-size thongs, briefs, boy shorts, and more from labels including Cuup, Savage x Fenty, and Skims.

  • Collapse of Florida-sized glacier may happen soon, raising sea levels and threatening coastal cities

    A team of international scientists say the Thwaites Glacier can rapidly raise sea levels if the ice shelf holding it in place breaks.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Strome has hat trick as Blackhawks outlast Red Wings 8-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed Detroit to get within one goal. DeBrincat's empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought. Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scor

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game