North Korea is likely to start acting up again during the US presidential election — but this year might be different

North Korean leader Kim Jong at the Mu Islet in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017.

North Korea has historically acted in a provocative manner like firing long-range missiles or shelling South Korea just a few weeks before or after a US election.

A nonpartisan think-tank examined North Korea's behavior during a 64-year span and found that it averaged a provocative act within the 4.5 weeks before or after a midterm or presidential election.

One of the leading experts of the Korean Peninsula told Insider that if President Trump is reelected in November, he would make another haphazard deal with North Korea — one that "he'll talk about as being the greatest deal ever."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

North Korea has historically acted in a provocative manner a few weeks before or after a US election, leading foreign policy experts to brace for long-range missiles or other provocative acts around the upcoming presidential election in November.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a nonpartisan think-tank in Washington, D.C., recently examined North Korea's behavior during a 64-year span and found that it averaged a provocative act within 4.5 weeks before or after a midterm or presidential election.

The organization found that the window of these provocative acts — which include a serious violation of international law, military actions that breach "the sovereignty of a third country," or personal injuries or damages to property — have narrowed during the election cycle.

When Kim Il Sung, North Korea's first leader and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, was in power, the average window for provocations was 13 weeks during an election year. Kim Il Sung's son and successor, Kim Jong Il, took over in 1994, and the average window shortened to 5.5 weeks.

After Kim Jong Un took his father's reins in 2011, that average was shortened again to 4.5 weeks.

"This was a pattern that emerged that we thought was quite interesting," Victor Cha, the National Security Council's former top Asia official, told Insider.

The former diplomat, who chairs the Korea department at CSIS and is a leading authority on matters regarding the Korean Peninsula, was previously the front-runner candidate for US ambassador to South Korea before being passed on by the Trump administration.

View photos Hillary Clinton and vice presidential running mate Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia celebrate during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young More

'Do you really think Hillary Clinton could win?'

North Korea's interest in American politics is not new. The US's relationship with South Korea and its hand in imposing international sanctions is a motivating factor to keep up-to-date with the ongoings in Washington, D.C.

This was apparent during the "Republican Revolution" in November 1994, when Republicans took over both chambers of Congress for the first time in decades. This transition of power would help scuttle a deal brokered between the Clinton administration and North Korea just one month earlier, which was expected to freeze the regime's nuclear reactors in exchange for light-water reactors, heavy fuel, and sanctions relief.

"To the extent they can, they pay very close attention to what's happening in the United States," Cha told Insider.

Cha recalled attending meetings with North Korean officials amid the 2016 presidential election, where he was asked, "Do you really think Hillary Clinton could win?"

North Korea has also gone beyond insulting heads of state by referencing individual lawmakers, calling them out for what it claimed were antagonizing actions. During a televised interview in 2017, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "whack job" and a "crazed maniac at the helm of one of the world's nuclear regimes."

North Korea's propaganda outlet responded by calling Gardner a "psychopath" who "perpetrated wicked blasphemy against our supreme dignity during an interview," according to UPI.

"That a man mixed in with human dirt like Gardner, who has lost basic judgment and body hair, could only spell misfortune for the United States," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman reportedly said at the time.

View photos Getty More

Correlation, but not neccesarily causation

Cha stressed that there were a number of variables — such as scheduled weapons testing, South Korea's domestic policies, economic factors, and future negotiations with the US — that precluded him from deducing that North Korea's behavior is solely prompted by an upcoming US election.

Story continues