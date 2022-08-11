North Korea leader Kim Jong-un 'suffered fever' during Covid outbreak, says sister

Francesca Gillett - BBC News
·2 min read
North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong
Mr Kim (left) and his sister Kim Yo-Jong, who is a senior official, pictured in 2018

North Korea's Kim Jong-un suffered from "fever" during the Covid pandemic, his sister has said - in what appears to be the first suggestion he had the virus.

Kim Yo-jong also blamed South Korea for her country's outbreak - saying it sent leaflets contaminated with Covid across the border.

South Korea rejected the claims as "groundless".

Ms Kim was speaking as her brother declared victory in the country's battle against Covid.

The secretive country announced its first Covid outbreak in May and has reported fever infections and deaths since. But there is widespread doubt over the data, especially the low number of deaths.

In her speech, Ms Kim - who is a powerful senior official - blamed South Korea for spreading Covid into the North by sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. Activists in South Korea have done this for decades, using balloons to float propaganda leaflets into the North, although the practice was banned last year.

Ms Kim called the sending of leaflets a "crime against humanity", and cited "the danger of spreading an infectious disease through contacting contaminated objects", according to state news agency KCNA.

She warned that North Korea was considering "a strong retaliatory response".

Also in her speech, Ms Kim spoke of her brother's health, saying: "Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war."

North Korea refers to "fever" rather than coronavirus patients due to a lack of testing equipment.

Mr Kim meanwhile declared a "shining victory" over the virus and praised the "indomitable tenacity" of North Koreans, KCNA reported.

The North Korean leader ordered restrictions to be lifted and hailed the "miracle" of just 74 virus deaths.

North Korea has not reported any new suspected cases since 29 July - but international observers say the country has limited testing.

KCNA claims there have been 4.8 million infections since late April, but only 74 deaths, which is a fatality rate of 0.002% - the lowest in the world.

Many experts find these statistics hard to believe. They say the country has one of the world's worst healthcare systems with few intensive care units and no Covid treatment drugs or vaccines.

The country has not rolled out any vaccination programme during the pandemic, relying instead on lockdowns, homegrown treatments, and what Mr Kim has called the "advantageous Korean-style socialist system".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Policy restricts what municipal employees in Powassan can and can't say online

    Employees with the Municipality of Powassan now have a social media policy that governs their work behaviour. Coun. Debbie Piekarski created the document along with staff and was approved by the town council. The policy applies to full and part-time employees, contract workers for the municipality, temporary employees, and anyone who volunteers or interns for the municipality or is a student employee. At the suggestion of Coun. Markus Wand, the policy will also apply to all members of council. U

  • Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

    The 6-2 6-4 second-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open followed her first singles win in more than a year.

  • China removes promise not to send troops to Taiwan

    STORY: China's latest official documents say it's not ruling out force - when it comes to reunifying with Taiwan.In a white paper released through state media on Wednesday, Beijing withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control.It comes as China’s military appeared to wrap up days of war games around the self-ruled island China claims as its own. Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...“And we want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and we're not backing away from that.” China extended its largest-ever exercises around Taiwan beyond the four days originally scheduled. Those exercises prompted Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday to release a video showing its own defensive capabilities. The updated white paper could be a sign that China would grant less autonomy than previously offered. Its ruling Communist Party had previously proposed Taiwan could return to rule under a “one country, two systems” model, similar to how Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Though proposal has been widely rejected in Taiwan - both, by political parties and the public.U.S. President Joe Biden this week expressed concern over China's recent activity - to an extent.“I don’t think they’re going to going to do anything more than they are.” A Pentagon official said earlier this week that it did not think China would try to invade Taiwan for the next two years.

  • Seoul dismisses Beijing's concerns over anti-missile system

    South Korea's government stressed Wednesday it will make its own decisions in strengthening its defenses against North Korean threats, rejecting Chinese calls that it continue the polices of Seoul’s previous government that refrained from adding more U.S. anti-missile batteries that are strongly opposed by Beijing. The differences between South Korea and China underscored a reemerging rift between the countries just a day after their top diplomats met in eastern China and expressed hope that the issue wouldn’t become a “stumbling stone” in relations.

  • Wildfires rage in France, thousands evacuated

    STORY: Wildfires tore through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 residents.Black-and-orange skies, darkened by the smoke billowing from forests and lit up by the flames, were seen across the area as the fires continued to burn out of control.In Belin-Beliet, a local security official said the fire seemed to somehow outmaneuver efforts to contain it:"It's a bitter fight as we speak. What's going to happen tonight? The fire has learned how to surprise us. I don't know. The fire spiraled like a snail's shell, it came back on its tracks. It then went off to the south, then to the north. The fire has learnt how to surprise us.He described the conflagration as something with a life of its own:"It created its own wind, its own story, its own movement. It has now decided to head off towards the north with two major fronts."France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling this summer with successive heatwaves and its worst drought on record. Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least eight major ones.Sweden and Italy are among countries preparing to send help to France.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g