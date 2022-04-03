North Korea: Kim Jong Un's sister brands South Korean defence minister a 'scum-like guy' over missile remarks

·2 min read

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called the South Korean defence minister a "scum-like guy" and warned Seoul may face "a serious threat" for talking about pre-emptive strikes.

Kim Yo Jong's comments came amid heightened tensions on the peninsula after Pyongyang carried out a series of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.

During a visit to the country's strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on the North if it detected an imminent attack.

Seoul has long maintained such a pre-emptive military strategy to cope with North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was still very unusual for a senior Seoul official under president Moon Jae-in's administration to publicly discuss it.

In response, Kim's sister, said in a statement: "The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a 'pre-emptive strike' at a nuclear weapons state.

"South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister.

"South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster."

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the North's ruling Workers' Party, is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington.

South Korea's spy service says she is the North's number two official behind her brother.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers' Party's central committee, separately warned that "any slight misjudgement and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation" may trigger "a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war".

Read more: United States believes intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by Pyongyang
Satellite images appear to show new activity at former North Korea nuclear test site

Mr Pak said North Korea will "mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army" if South Korea pre-emptively attacks North Korea.

There was a brief thaw in relations in 2018 after North Korea made overtures to the South and the US, and expressed its willingness to put its nuclear programme on the bargaining table.

At the time, Kim Yo Jong visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and conveyed her brother's invitation for Mr Moon to visit the North.

Kim Jong Un and Mr Moon eventually met three times in 2018.

But Pyongyang cooled and again cut ties with South Korea after its broader diplomacy with the US collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over US-led economic sanctions on the North.

