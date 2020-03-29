North Korea Fires Missile Into East Sea

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, marking the fourth launch of projectiles this month as the rest of the world grapples with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The suspected missiles, fired from the eastern coast city of Wonsan toward a northeastern direction around 6:10 a.m., flew around 230 kilometers and reached as high as 30 kilometers, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message, adding that other detailed intelligence is under analysis with the U.S. forces.

“This kind of military action is extremely inappropriate, particularly at a time when the entire world is undergoing difficulties of the coronavirus outbreak,” the South Korean military said, asking Pyongyang to immediately stop provocation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

South Korea’s national-security team has convened an emergency video conference with the spy agency and the military, the presidential Blue House said in a separate text message.

Japan’s coast guards said the missiles likely fell outside its exclusive economic zone.

The string of launches in March broke a three-month lull in testing and represents Kim Jong Un’s first such provocations after saying on Dec. 31 that he was no longer bound by a self-imposed freeze on major weapons tests. Kim spent much of last year threatening to take a “new path” in nuclear talks with the U.S. in 2020, if President Donald Trump didn’t make a more appealing offer.

Kim is also facing a domestic challenge from the coronavirus, which could overwhelm his country’s antiquated and underfunded medical system. North Korea is sandwiched between countries which have some of the highest infections -- China and South Korea.

“North Korea’s recent spate of launches is not as significant a provocation as if Kim Jong Un had rolled out the new ‘strategic weapon’ he promised at the beginning of the year,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Pyongyang may accept international assistance under the banner of ‘global health cooperation’ after Kim uses missile tests and propaganda about domestic ‘anti-epidemic’ measures to assert a position of political strength.”

Story continues

While North Korea’s secretive government hasn’t disclosed a single confirmed coronavirus case, state media has reported for weeks about measures the government has taken to prevent local outbreaks. Kim has sealed off the borders in response, a move that cut off a trickle of trade and foreign tourism into the country.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.