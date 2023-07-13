North Korea fires longest-ever missile test in show of force against US 'aggression'

The new intercontinental ballistic missile "Hwasong-18" fired in North Korea - AFP

North Korea successfully test-fired its longest ever intercontinental ballistic missile in a show of force against US “aggression”, its state media reported on Thursday.

The launch of the Hwasong-18 on Wednesday morning was only the second time a solid-fuel ICBM – which has a range capable of hitting the US continent – has been fired by the pariah state. It was also the longest flight time ever recorded, at 74 minutes.

Kim Jong Un, the country’s authoritarian leader, oversaw the launch from a private mansion on the east side of the capital, Pyongyang, reported NK News, citing photographic evidence from the Rodong Sinmun.

The photos showed the massive rocket lifting off from a launchpad in a landscaped natural park at the Kim family’s Jindallae Guesthouse, as Kim clapped and troops congratulated each other.

Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch from a private mansion - KCNA via KNS

The launch had the longest flight time ever recorded - KCNA via KNS

State media reported the latest missile launch was part of the regime’s efforts to bolster self-defence against the “disaster of a nuclear war” and reckless military moves by the US and South Korea.

Kim has previously called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful nuclear weapon, built to enhance the North’s counterattack capabilities in the face of US military threats.

Experts point out that its solid-fuel component makes it easier to deploy and harder to detect and intercept than other liquid fuel ICBMs.

NEW: North Korean state TV releases video footage of the Hwasong-18 ICBM launch stage separation. It flew at a lofted angle, reaching 6,648.4 km altitude and 1,001.2 km distance over 74 minutes, the DPRK's longest ICBM flight duration (see full story here:… pic.twitter.com/DnLTmtwxsb — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) July 13, 2023

The test followed a sharp warning from Pyongyang earlier this week that it may shoot down an America reconnaissance aircraft which it claimed was intruding on its airspace.

It also lashed out at the US over its plans to deploy a nuclear submarine to the Korean peninsula, describing it as a “grave threat” to world peace.

The ICBM launch is the latest escalation in spiralling tensions on the peninsula.

The test has been condemned by global leaders - KCNA via KNS

It hit an altitude of more than 6000kms at a lofted trajectory, with a range of around 1000kms before splashing down in waters between Japan and South Korea.

The test was roundly condemned by the international community, with Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister calling it a threat to peace and security of the region and the world.

In Washington, US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge called it “a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region.”

The United Nations Security Council will meet publicly on Thursday to discuss the latest missile launch.

The meeting was requested by the UK, US, Albania, France, Japan and Malta.