North Korea fires cruise missiles into sea, says Seoul

North Korea has launched a series of short-range cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to South Korea's military.

Fighter jets also fired several missiles in what appeared to be a military exercise on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the first series of projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North's eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward the country's eastern sea.

More follows…



