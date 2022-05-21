North Korea casts menacing shadow over Biden's talks with new South Korean president

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

South Korea's menacing neighbor to the north will cast a shadow over President Joe Biden's second day in Asia.

After honoring soldiers who died during the Korean War, Biden will have an extended discussion with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon took office less than two weeks ago after a closely contested March election in which he vowed to bolster South Korea's defenses against North Korea.

Strengthening the U.S. commitment to "extended deterrence" is the first issue Yoon wants to discuss with Biden, an adviser to the recently elected president told reporters before the trip.

Their summit, the earliest an American president has visited South Korea after an election, is also an opportunity for Biden and Yoon to develop a personal relationship. That will help Yoon meet another campaign promise of deepening the alliance between the two countries and assist Biden's goal of building a coalition in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's rising influence.

Using U.S. military might, particularly its nuclear forces, to protect South Korea has been a main pillar of the security alliance between the two nations since the end of the Korean War.

The commitment has become more important because of North Korea’s progressing missile and nuclear program.

North Korea has test-launched multiple missiles in recent months, including nuclear-capable missiles potentially able to reach South Korea, Japan or the U.S.

Since Biden took office, the administration hasn’t been able to open the lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russia, North Korea, global democracy: Here's what to expect from Biden's first Asia trip

First day of Biden's Asia trip: Biden tours Samsung plant in South Korea, advocates for legislation to boost chip making

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea.

North Korea could conduct a missile or nuclear test during Biden’s five-day trip to Asia, according to U.S. intelligence assessments.

"North Korea has a long history – going back decades, at this point – of missile tests, both to advance their capabilities and to cause provocations," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as Biden embarked on his five-day trip to Asia on Thursday. "We know what we will do to respond to that."

Nearly 29,000 U.S. troops are deployed in the Korean peninsula. Former President Donald Trump proposed the "complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from South Korea," according to former defense secretary Mark Esper. Trump wanted the troops gone unless South Korea increased its share of the cost, former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his 2020 memoir.

Since 1991, the U.S. has had only conventional weapons at its military installations in South Korea. But it maintains the threat of an in-kind retaliation against North Korea through its “nuclear umbrella.”

President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of those who died in the Korean War at the National Cemetery in Seoul on May 21, 2022.
President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of those who died in the Korean War at the National Cemetery in Seoul on May 21, 2022.

At Seoul National Cemetery on Saturday, Biden participated in a wreath laying ceremony to pay his respects to fallen soldiers, many of whom died fighting alongside U.S. forces in the Korean War. At the altar of the Memorial Tower, which enshrines tablets documenting soldiers who died during the war but whose bodies were never found, Biden sprinkled three pinches of ash from incense into an urn on a red carpet.

When Yoon's predecessor, Moon Jae-in, visited Washington, D.C., last year, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden-Yoon meeting: North Korea casts shadow over South Korea talks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When the U.S. and South Korean leaders meet Saturday, North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program, already a major focus, may receive extra attention if intelligence predictions of an imminent major weapons demonstration by the North, which is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak, are right. What's less clear, however, is whether the meeting between Joe Biden and newly inaugurated Yoon Suk Yeol will produce a meaningfully new way to handle a nuclear threat that has

  • Biden, South Korean leader to consult on how to check NKorea

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is devoting his Saturday to cementing ties with South Korea and its new leader Yoon Suk Yeol as the two sides consult on how best to check the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. The division of the Korean peninsula after World War II has led to two radically different nations. In South Korea, Biden is touring factories for computer chips and next-generation autos in a democracy and enga

  • After Canada’s ban of Huawei’s 5G technology, what a Chinese retaliation could look like

    Canada’s decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from the country’s 5G telecommunications network will be a blow to an already tense relationship with China, experts warn. Although it’s not yet clear if China will retaliate beyond strong condemnation of Canada’s decision, experts say the possibility exists that the risk has increased for Canadian travellers and businesses in China. Abigail Bimman looks at what a potential retaliation by Chiana could look like.

  • There is ‘hope’ that Zach LaVine can be lured away from Bulls in free agency

    I don't normally pay much attention to the musings of LaVar Ball, but his pronouncement this week in a podcast interview with David Kaplan that Zach LaVine wants out of Chicago will only amplify what has been whispered by a few interested teams: ...

  • This is the most valuable car in the world

    A unicorn in the collector car world just went under the hammer, and sold for a record breaking, astounding amount. Mercedes-Benz Group has confirmed it has sold from its private collection a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR 'Uhlenhaut Coupé' for a record-breaking $143 million (135 million euros). The previous record auction amount paid for a car was $70 million for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO in 2018.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: The big concern for the Panthers

    Here's a few thoughts on each series, including the most stunning stat of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a