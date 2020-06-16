North Korea blows up liaison office with South after threatening to send in military

North Korea appears to have blown up its joint liaison office with South Korea in the border town of Kaesong, according to the South's state news agency.

Yonhap published images showing dark smoke rising above Kaesong, and quoted the unification ministry as saying the office was destroyed shortly before 3pm local time.

It comes after North Korea threatened to send its military into the demilitarised zone between the two countries on Tuesday, and amid worsening tensions.

The liaison office was located in the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), a business park inside North Korean territory that was set up in 2004 and largely funded by the South to improve bilateral relations.

The park allowed wealthier South Korean companies to run factories with North Korean labour, and operated successfully for 12 years until the project was paused in 2016.

It has become a symbol of deteriorating relations between the two countries, and the liaison office at its centre was mentioned specifically on Saturday amid threats made by Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong.

Ms Kim, who has been placed in charge of inter-Korean relations by her brother, warned that South Korea would before long witness the "tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed".

