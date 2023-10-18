North Korea accused of supplying weapons to Hamas terrorists

Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel - Getty

North Korea may have supplied artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and training to Hamas ahead of its attack on Israel, South Korea’s military has said.

Pyongyang may also deploy similar tactics for a surprise attack on the South, a senior official from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff warned in a local media briefing on Tuesday.

“Hamas is believed to be directly or indirectly linked to North Korea in various areas, such as the weapons trade, tactical guidance and training,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

North Korea has long been accused of supplying arms to Hamas, and on Friday it denied the latest allegations that have begun to surface, calling them “groundless and false” and saying the claim was part of a US attempt to divert blame for the conflict from itself.

The South Korean conclusions relied on a military analysis of media photos and video of the Hamas attacks on October 7, which identified Hamas terrorists as using F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers that the official said was another name for North Korea’s RPG-7 launcher.

The official also pointed to North Korean-made 122mm multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells also used by the North, that were found on the Israel-Gaza border.

However, the briefing did not specify whether the rockets were provided directly by North Korea or through transactions involving other nations, reported the Yonhap news agency.

Israel also believes the terrorist group has been using North Korean-manufactured weapons, Akiva Tor, the Israeli ambassador to South Korea, told VOA in an interview.

“In Gaza, as it is the one which attacks us, they use North Korean weapons,” he said. “It could be that these North Korean weapons have been in Iran for quite a long time.”

South Korea’s military has said it is learning lessons from the Middle East conflict and has stepped up coordination with the United States to help detect any unusual activity on its heavily fortified border with the North.

The joint chiefs official said Pyongyang has also touted the use of paragliders to conduct airborne infiltration of the border – a tactic used by Hamas gunmen to bypass Israel’s tight security.

In December 2016, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un publicly guided a demonstration of paragliders targeting the then presidential compound Cheong Wa Dae, the official said, speculating that the North may have passed on infiltration tactics to Hamas.