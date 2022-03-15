North Kawartha Public Library hosting Zoom sessions on historic and contemporary Indigenous issues

APSLEY — North Kawartha Public Library’s Apsley branch will host a four- to five week-long series of Zoom-powered sessions led by Jack Hoggarth, cultural archivist and engagement officer at the Curve Lake First Nation Cultural Centre starting later this month.

The sessions will explore a host of Indigenous issues — from ancient teachings to historical injustices, including the residential school system and the Sixties Scoop, to contemporary challenges and barriers faced by First Nations peoples.

Beginning March 23, virtual attendees will be able to tune into the first online workshop, when Hoggarth will discuss the Creation Story, migration teaching and sacred sites. A week later, on March 30, treaties, doctrine of discovery and the Indian Act will be addressed by Hoggarth to online viewers.

Each online workshop will take place Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

That will be followed by a talk about assimilation, residential schools, the Sixties Scoop, Indian hospital testing and Truth and Reconciliation.

Finally, Hoggarth will lead a discussion on contemporary issues, “modern” treaties and drafting land acknowledgements on April 16.

In the event the April 16 Zoom session runs long, April 20 has been set aside to share land acknowledgements.

"The topics are wide ranging. (Hoggarth) will be leading the discussion but there will be a lot of participating attendees," said Kim Tucker, programming and outreach co-ordinator at the North Kawartha Public Library.

The cost of attending the sessions is $20.

To sign up for the sessions, attendees can pay online, or by using interact or dropping off cash or a sending/dropping off a check.

‘We are pleased to facilitate these workshops to give our community members the opportunity to learn more about local Indigenous peoples and promote a greater understanding of Indigenous issues,” said Kim Tucker, programming and outreach co-ordinator at the North Kawartha Public Library.

“Many of us know little about the truth of our historical roots but have an earnest desire to learn and so we are grateful to the generosity of Jack Hogarth as he guides participants through the learning process in an environment of care.

“Previous participants of these workshops continue to be impacted and many found it such a rich experience they plan to attend again. We welcome and encourage everyone to join in these sessions.”

To register, email k.tucker@northkawarthalibrary.com by March 19to participate.

North Kawartha Public Library’s Apsley branch will be open to the public every Wednesday evening for residents who require internet access to register for the Zoom workshops.

The upcoming Zoom workshops aren’t a first. Last summer marked the inaugural event.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner