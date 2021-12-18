North Kansas City Schools staffer put on leave for alleged relationship with student

A staff member at North Kansas City Schools has been placed on leave because of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student, the district said Friday evening.

“North Kansas City Schools was notified of allegations against a staff member regarding an inappropriate relationship with a student,” Susan Hiland, director of media and public relations for North Kansas City Schools, said in a written statement to The Star.

“This staff member was immediately placed on leave and we are in the process of conducting an investigation,” the statement said.

“North Kansas City Schools has very high expectations of teachers and staff and expects all employees to conduct themselves honorably. The district takes all reports of wrongdoing – whether by teachers, staff or students – very seriously.”

No further details about the incident were made immediately available.