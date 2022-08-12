North Huron signs lease agreement for new council chambers

NORTH HURON – Council chambers has a new home and will move out of the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.

The new chambers will be located at Royal Oaks Health and Wellness Centre at 131 John St. E., Wingham, beginning Sept. 1.

The lease agreement states, “In consideration for the designation of the Royal Oaks Health and Wellness Centre as a municipal capital facility, during the first five years of the term with two five-year renewals, the sum of $0 plus HST per annum, payable monthly in advance in equal installments of $0 plus HST on the first day of each and every month.”

The township will pay for the utilities and agreed to a prorated portion of the facility repair and maintenance, snow removal and landscaping costs. According to the agreement, these costs for the entire building total $113,316 annually.

“Based on 6.2 per cent of the total rental space, the tenant will pay a sum of $7,025.59 per annum on a monthly basis.”

The lease agreement is for up to 15 years. Council will have possession of the premises for a period of five years, with two five-year renewals. There is also an option to extend the lease for a third five-year term (September 2032 to September 2037).

New chambers were needed as the previous location within the town hall proved too small to accommodate delegations to council during the pandemic, which prompted the move to the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.

Since then, the old council chambers have been converted into additional office space for staff.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times