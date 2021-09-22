North Huron releases proof of vaccination requirements

NORTH HURON – The township sent out a media release on Sept. 22 outlining the new requirements for patrons of North Huron’s recreation facilities, meeting spaces, halls, and theatres.

“The safety of residents is North Huron’s number one priority and vaccination protects individuals in higher-risk indoor settings. North Huron must comply with provincial regulations and proof of full vaccination with photo ID is required to enter North Huron’s recreation facilities,” said Reeve Bernie Bailey.

As of Sept. 22, 2021, the following requirements apply to all of North Huron’s indoor recreational facilities:

– The total number of people in a North Huron recreational facility must not exceed 50 per cent of the facility’s capacity.

– The total number of spectators in a North Huron recreational facility must not exceed 50 per cent of the usual indoor seating capacity.

– All indoor spectators must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least two metres distance.

– All players, coaches, and volunteers not actively participating in physical activities must wear masks while indoors.

– Everyone entering the facility must be actively screened and their name and contact information recorded.

– Sport participants, coaches, spectators, and volunteers are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their scheduled activity and to leave within 30 minutes of the conclusion of the activity.

– Before entry into a North Huron recreation facility for sports activities, events, and meetings, individuals must provide proof of full vaccination (two doses plus 14 days) with photo ID.

Exemptions include:

The Ontario government announced the new requirements for proof of vaccinations earlier this month. They apply to businesses and organizations, including municipalities, to support the province in implementing the requirements.

The new requirements apply to indoor and outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities, including all amateur sports leagues, facility operators, meeting spaces, halls, and theatres.

“The Delta variant poses a serious risk to the lives of our residents and I strongly urge all residents to continue following Public Health guidelines to protect themselves and their families,” Bailey said.

The release also stated that North Huron is developing a workplace vaccination policy for staff.

Those with questions regarding the proof of vaccination requirements should contact Carson Lamb by calling 519-357-3550 or emailing clamb@northhuron.ca.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times