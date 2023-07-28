North Huron to receive RED funding for bench project

NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron approved an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) to receive Rural Economic Development (RED) Program funding for the Cruickshank Park and Main Street benches project.

The RED funding will provide up to 30 per cent of the funding for both projects. North Huron will receive a total of $34,636.44 in grant funding – $27,585.24 for North Huron and $7,015.20 for the Wingham Business Improvement Area (WBIA).

Demetri Makrakos, economic development officer for North Huron, said in his report, “The scope of the project is to install new lighting in Cruickshank Park as well as update eight benches on the main street. The lighting component of the project will be funded by the municipality and the benches component through the Wingham Business Improvement Area.”

“North Huron’s portion of the project costs are accounted for in the 2023 budget adopted by council. This project will have no expenses above and beyond what has already been accepted through the budget process,” said Makrakos.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times