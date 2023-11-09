North Highlands banquet hall fracas ends in screwdriver stabbing, Sacramento sheriff says

A large fracas Wednesday night outside a North Highlands banquet hall led to a man getting stabbed in the head with a screwdriver, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:45 p.m. to the Flamingo Banquet Hall on the 5700 block of Watt Avenue after dispatchers were told a man had a bloody head amid the melee, authorities said. He’s expected to survive, a news release said.

The suspect and victim knew each other, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A caller also told deputies their family member had been stabbed and the suspect fled in a vehicle, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.